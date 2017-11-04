MobileDay Mexico and Mixed Reality

I was invited for a talk at Mobile Day, Mexico last week on 31st October. Mobile Day is a day of conferences aimed at the development of business mobile applications. It consists of a series of lectures, workshops, and a showcase. Mobile Day 2017 was focused on Cross-platform mobile development, especially Progressive Web Applications, Cognitive services (chatbots, recognition of language and images), Virtual and augmented reality and User experience design for mobile applications.





The event was held at "Salón Los Candiles Polanco" which essentially was housed a Hospital as well. The venue was a spacious one and my only complain with the venue would be the sound isolation. The conference room was pretty spacious and more importantly, it was all filled up.

Most of the talks were in Spanish, but I followed the slides to understand the concepts. The talks were 45 minutes long with Q&A included. Which made it the perfectly timed talk for mine. There were three talks related to VR and AR in the conference. The first one was talking about ARkit, mine being the second one. I started my talk with a little history of VR,AR and how the scenario is today. The first half of my talk concentrated on the technologies involved, their overview and introducing Aframe.

only non-spanish talk in the whole conference. But I was pleasantly surprised to see the whole room filled up.

Picture Courtesy: Luis

In the second half, it was mostly live coding and demos. Deviating from my normal flow, in this case, I decided a step by step live coding using community components and then building on top of the previous live demo to show something more complex was the right thing to do. And it worked out pretty well. The audience seemed pretty engaged. I had my concerns if the audience will be engaged enough since my talk was the only non-spanish talk in the whole conference. But I was pleasantly surprised to see the whole room filled up. If you want to have a look at the live stream here is the link in Facebook Video. I will update it if I have a better version from the organizers in youtube