Immersive Technology Conference at Houston





At the end of last year, I was invited to speak at the Immersive Technology Conference, which took place at the University Of Houston. It was a two-day event with my talk being the first one. That always is something I simultaneously hate and still crave for. Because even if it's stressful, that is the only timeslot which allows me to actually listen to and enjoy other talks after me. Otherwise, I keep fretting over my own and can't concentrate on anything else.









The conference line-up was pretty good. I enjoyed the talk by Ann McNamara. Ron Dagdag, Brian Dornbos and Angel Muniz. The only problem was the two rooms had conflicting sessions so I had to prioritize and choose. Which made me miss the talk by Chris Gerty from NASA since my own talk had a clashing slot.





The event also had a few expo stalls. And I managed to try my first Hololens experience here. Admittedly I look a bit foolish in these glasses.

This also was the first conference as a Mozilla TechSpeaker where I started trying to show live demos of WebXR applications running from my mobile. As you will see the experience isn't really flawless and often crashes. But it worked, I am still working out to iron out the kinks. But now the process goes much smoother as I experienced at OSCON.

If you want to see the talk video, this is how it went:









ITC (Immersive Technology Conference) is the only conference which I know of in Houston which was completely focused on VR/AR and Mixed Reality. Which in turn allowed me to meet with a lot of like-minded people who are focused on the immersive space, and I didn't know about before. Overall I liked the conference. I got to know and meet with a lot of very passionate folks of HoustonVR and look forward to keeping in touch and sharing VR awesomeness with them.



PS: Do check out the other talks in the conference, especially Ann McNamara and Ron Dagdag gave me a few ideas I want to experiment later on.