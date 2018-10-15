Voting impartially for fun and profit a.k.a Mozilla Reps Council Voting

How the voting works:

Each of the candidates was asked a specific number of questions and they all answered in a public forum for all of us to read and evaluate those answers. We are supposed to vote for the person whose answers resonates well with what we want from the program. You can read more about the process here

What I did:

Since I realized quite a few people I know are also running for candidacy and have answered questions there. I first collected all their Q&A text and then anonymized them (keeping a map for myself so that I know who to vote for at the end).

The "voodoo" behind it

What I tried to achieve was a Frankenstein effect between what psychologists say and what modern NLP can do. An accepted theory of psychology is that language reflects the personality, thinking style and emotional states. Usage of certain words can provide clues to these ( Fast & Funder Yarkoni ).

markers from the text that will lead is to perceived facts like people who score high on excitement seeking are more likely to respond to queries than those who scored more as cautious ( Also if we are able to find thesefrom the text that will lead is to perceived facts like Mahmud et al ). Which essentially for me translates if I have someone with high excitement marker, he is more likely to respond to various queries by others.





Armed with this I started scoring our Reps.

Rep 1: mal





Rep 2: vja

Rep 3: mli

Rep 4: mle

Rep 5: yan

Casting my Vote:

Once I had a base matrix ready for everyone, I started looking into them to figure out what I want to see in my ideal candidate.

The interesting part if you look at their personality traits is that form the given text what I could find had a lot of similarity between them. So that is probably a good thing.

The first thing I started to look for is co-operation since the council will work a lot with reps. And almost everyone scores high on it. So I decided to take everyone who is more than 80% on it. I also someone who will take a risk and be adventurous, along with challenging authority. Both of the traits are prevalent among everyone. Since this is essentially a campaign pitch and how the system works, I knew Cautiousness will be high among everybody, so I did not look for it. However, I did look for sympathy, trust and openness to change.

And after considering everyone (and my own subconscious mind nitpicking on other traits) I decide on Rep 1: mal





Rep 1 has 97% sympathy and trust, 82% co-operation, 98% adventurous,100% authority-challenge (oops) and 72% chance to embrace openness. The other traits are also comparable. -> 6 in voting

Shut up and just show me the code!

Disclaimer: This is in no way probably a good or even sane way to vote. Just something I came up with since I was clueless. Also probably it's horribly wrong to profile (or even try) somebody from their writing. So please do not take this as an ideal or even inspiring way.





With that out of the way. Do let me know what you think :)