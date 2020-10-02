Road to the Grant : Immersive Payment

This is a news close to my heart. My project "Immersive Payment" has been awarded with Grant for the Web, and I will be focusing on using Web Monetization to enable Micro Payment and for Web Mixed Reality assets, as well as for 3d contents.

It took me almost five months from learning about the initiative to actually getting thee Grant. It all started back when in Mozilla TechSpeaker call a fellow TechSpeaker and a friend Andrzej Mazur explained bout the program. He himself is also an early awardee. After the talk, I got really excited and interested in the potential and concept of Web Monetization, however, it wasn't until June that I really decided to apply.

The application process was a bit of roller coaster ride for me. I had an idea of what I wanted to do and also explored what is possible right now. But a bit of termoil in my personal life kept me from going beyond toy implementations. Fast forward to June end and I finally had the project chalked out with initial exploration and prototypes and a last minute grant application.

What it means for me now

Nothing really will change for me. I still will be working on my research and publications as well as my work. But the Spark Level Grant now allows me to dive deep in and in the upcoming months a lot of experimentations, code and implementations are going to come out here on Web Monitization.

In next few weeks keep an eye out on the blog and Immersive Payment where I will start documentaing the progress about the project, roadmap, implementation and eventually by hopefully beginning of next year a beta release so that you can test and even deploy the platform in your own infrastructure.





A follow-up blogpost will come detailing what "Immersive Payment" really means and my initial roadmap for the project.

